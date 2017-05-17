EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 3 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Fayette Co. Highway Renamed For Fallen Officer

May 17, 2017 9:49 PM By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under: Fayette County, Richard Champion, Ross Guidotti, Route 51

PERRYOPOLIS (KDKA) — A highway in Fayette County now bears the name of a police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Perryopolis Police Officer Richard Champion was killed more than two years ago, on Dec. 14, 2014, while chasing down a speeding driver.

On Wednesday, a portion of Route 51 was re-named in his honor. It’s now called Officer Richard Champion Highway.

“The memory is going to be there forever. It’s something we can never forget,” said Perryopolis Police Chief Roger Beadling.

Champion was a veteran police officer who also served in the Army.

