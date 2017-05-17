Steelers Sign JuJu Smith-Schuster, Release Mel Blount’s Son

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have signed another one of their picks from the 2017 NFL Draft.
The team has agreed to a four-year contract with second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster.
We have signed our second-round pick, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.
The wide receiver comes to the team from USC where he had 159 catches for 2,368 yards and 20 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
He is the fifth of the team’s eight draft picks to sign with the team.
Meanwhile, the Steelers released Mel Blount’s son, linebacker Akil Blount. They also released quarterback Nick Schuessler to make room on their 90-man roster after also signing undrafted rookie free agent quarterback Bart Houston and bringing back receiver Canaan Severin.
