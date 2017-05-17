WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 2 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Steelers Sign JuJu Smith-Schuster, Release Mel Blount’s Son

May 17, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Akil Blount, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Mel Blount, NFL, NFL Draft, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have signed another one of their picks from the 2017 NFL Draft.

The team has agreed to a four-year contract with second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The wide receiver comes to the team from USC where he had 159 catches for 2,368 yards and 20 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

He is the fifth of the team’s eight draft picks to sign with the team.

Meanwhile, the Steelers released Mel Blount’s son, linebacker Akil Blount. They also released quarterback Nick Schuessler to make room on their 90-man roster after also signing undrafted rookie free agent quarterback Bart Houston and bringing back receiver Canaan Severin.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch