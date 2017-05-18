Butler Co. Girl Finds Stardom In Rite Aid’s Summer Promotional Ads

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Hollywood Boulevard it’s not, but the Rite Aid on Main Street in Butler is an exciting stop for 5-year-old Adeline Hills of Washington Township. She’s famous.

That’s because a big picture of little Adeline is now hanging in the store.

Adeline’s mom says her daughter is one of three kids chosen for a nationwide summer-fun promotion. Two-hundred tried out in Pittsburgh alone.

“They let her just play,” Desiree Hills said. “Give her minimal direction how to play in the tubes or be silly with the ice cream, but they just let the children run around and catch them like they would at the pool or any of their summer activities.”

“[They] wanted me to put ice cream on my nose!” said Adeline.

KDKA’s Dave Crawley: “Why was that?”

Adeline: “Because he wanted me to be silly.”

Adeline’s had experience winning various princess contests in Butler County, but none of those producers told her to put ice cream on her face.

Anything for the picture though, right?

As for drug store stardom, nationwide? Adeline’s enjoying herself.

“I like it,” she says. “I love it, and I’m happy!”