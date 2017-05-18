Butler Co. Man Arrested, Charged For Attempting To Drown Girlfriend In Tub

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A Butler County man is facing charges for allegedly trying to drown his girlfriend in a bathtub.

According to police, the incident happened Monday at a home in the 300 block of Bullcreek Road in Jefferson Township.

The victim told police her boyfriend, 61-year-old Calvin McHenry, had been drinking all day and arguing with her.

When he left the house to go get more alcohol, the woman went to “take a bath and relax.” McHenry returned home and allegedly resumed the argument in the bathroom.

After threatening to call 911, he allegedly took it from her and began to choke her. When she attempted to fight back, he pushed her head under the water and attempted to drown her.

Eventually, she was able to get away and run out of the house. During her escape, she grabbed her purse and car keys.

The victim, while driving naked in her car, spotted a bicyclist and asked them to call 911. The two returned to the victim’s house, where McHenry met them in the driveway in his car. He asked the victim if she wanted to go to lunch, which she declined. Then, McHenry drove away.

Later, McHenry called the victim and said he couldn’t believe the things he said and did. He also stated that “he thought he heard voices or something and he needed help.” Meanwhile, police had arrived at the home and overheard the phone conversation.

McHenry returned to the house and was arrested. His blood-alcohol level was recorded at 0.293 percent, which is nearly three times the legal limit.

He is facing a list of charges including, aggravated assault, DUI, simple assault and harassment.

