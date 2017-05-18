Teachers Say Fidget Spinners Becoming Major Classroom Distraction

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fidget spinners. Any youngster will know exactly what this hot item is all about.

Originally meant to relieve stress, like twiddling your thumbs, a growing number of school districts complain students are bringing them to school and using them inappropriately.

“It was no longer something just to help them to focus but it was how long can we keep it spinning, can we stick it on our nose, how long will it stay on my forehead, etc.,” Allegheny Intermediate Unit program director Roseanne Javorsky said.

Javorsky has heard from teachers who are now confiscating fidget spinners in the classroom.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Javorsky: Many teachers have drawers full of those fidget spinners.

Delano: Drawers full?

Javorsky: Drawers full of fidget spinners.

It’s a growing problem, according to Propel teacher Krista Frederick.

Frederick: Some of them will be focused and some of them will be very off task. Depends on the class. Depends on the student.

Delano: Have you found that sometimes they can be a distraction from the instruction?

Frederick: Yes.

Kara Eckert, director of instruction at Mars Area School District, said so far it’s not a big problem at her district, but sometimes is frustrating.

“Students are more interested in seeing how long their spinner will turn than listening to what the teacher is saying in class,” she said.

The key, according to Javorsky, is for teachers to set down clear rules.

“I think if you talk to any teachers or teachers gathering and say, tell me about fidget spinners, they’ll go, ‘oh yeah, let me tell you about fidget spinners.’ So it is becoming an issue, but I think most teachers are trying to get ahead of it, putting their classroom rules in place. And most kids will follow classroom rules,” she said.