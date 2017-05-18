Man Gets Slightly Less Than 1-2 Years For Fatal Hit-And-Run

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A man will spend slightly less than one to two years in the county jail in the death of a woman struck and killed by his sport utility vehicle in Pittsburgh last summer.
An Allegheny County judge on Thursday sentenced 22-year-old Kyle O’Connor to one year, less a day to two years, less two days incarceration. By keeping the maximum sentence less than two years, the judge enabled O’Connor to serve the sentence in jail instead of state prison.
O’Connor pleaded guilty in January to involuntary manslaughter, accidents involving death or personal injury-failure to stop and careless driving resulting in unintentional death.
Police say 26-year-old Jessica McChesney died of blunt force trauma after the June 26 crash.
Police found O’Connor’s damaged SUV behind his apartment building after talking to a witness.
