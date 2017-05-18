Police: Ohio Mother Shoots 6-Year-Old, 8-Year-Old In Head

DAYTON, Ohio (KDKA/AP) — An Ohio woman has been taken into custody after police say she shot two children.

WHIO reports Claudena Helton was arrested on two counts of felonious assault after her children were found shot in the head outside a home in Dayton on Thursday.

Police say Helton shot the children before dragging their bodies outside.

The victims, 8-year-old Khmorra Helton and 6-year-old Kenden Helton, are in critical condition. A third child, an 11-year-old female, was found unhurt.

Helton has prior child endangering charges in the city of Dayton.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl says there are indications the mother has mental health issues, adding that it hasn’t been determined why the children were shot.

A handgun was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

A neighbor told WHIO said she saw a woman standing outside the home without any clothes on as officers were arriving.

“She just stared at me,” the neighbor said. “I yelled to the neighbor to give me a sheet and I covered her up.”

