Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In East Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the city’s East Hills neighborhood.
Police were called to the 2300 block of East Hills Drive around 3 a.m. Thursday after a woman found the 34-year-old victim inside an apartment building. He had been shot at least once in the stomach. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
His name has not been released.
A police spokeswoman said detectives were working to develop a description of a suspect. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.
“Witness information is very important in any investigation, and so we definitely encourage anyone to come forward with any information,” said Assistant Public Information Officer Emily Schaffer. “You can remain anonymous. We have resources to help you remain anonymous.”
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (412)-255-8477.
Information leading to a conviction could be worth $1,000.
