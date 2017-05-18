Riverhounds Fall On The Road, 3-1, To Chicago FC United

RECAP PROVIDED BY PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS

CHICAGO (Riverhounds.com) — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds dropped a tough 3-1 decision on the road to Chicago FC United in the Second Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

In an extremely windy setting, the Hounds could not hold off an inspired FC United attack that netted goals in the 19th minute, 73rd minute and second-half stoppage time. Tallying the lone goal for Pittsburgh was Kay Banjo in the 58th minute.

Scoring opened in the first half as Chicago’s Max De Bruijne sent a useful cross in that was headed past goalkeeper Keasel Broome by Mark Segbres. The Hounds would respond with controlling the pace of play for a good part of the remainder of the half, including good looks from Chevaughn Walsh and Ben Fitzpatrick, but no equalizer was to be had.

After an injury to Kenroy Howell in the 38th minute, reinforcements were brought in first in Kevin Kerr then Corey Hertzog replacing Walsh to start the second half.

Hertzog nearly connected on two occasions within the 49th minute before the Hounds were able to break through by way of a Banjo goal soon after.

Making his first start for Pittsburgh since signing earlier this month, Romeo Parkes sent a pretty feed to Banjo, who finished with ease for his third goal in all competition this season.

Following the equalizer, Broome was called upon to make an outstanding save in close in the 68th minute. The score would not hold though, as immediately after the Hounds subbed in Taylor Washington for Shane Campbell, Chicago took the lead in the 73rd minute.

Play would slow from there, with the Hounds only garnering a serious look at another equalizer off a chance by Hertzog in the 80th minute, but his take from 15 yards out sailed high. FC United would tally on a late goal in the waning moments of the second half for the 3-1 result.

For the Hounds, the loss marks another disappointing start to the Open Cup, as they bowed out after their first match for a second straight season. Additionally, the club is one of four Division II teams to be dealt an upset on the night so far in Second Round action – Richmond Kickers (USL), New York Cosmos (NASL) and Indy Eleven (NASL) being the others.

Pittsburgh now shifts its focus to building on its three-game winning streak in USL competition against Louisville City FC on Saturday, May 20. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at Riverhounds.com.

