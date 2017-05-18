EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 3 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Steelers Release TE Ladarius Green, Sign Terrell Watson

May 18, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: Ladarius Green, Pittsburgh Steelers, Terrell Watson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have released tight end Ladarius Green with the designation of “failed physical.”

Green caught 18 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown in six games (two starts) with the Steelers during the 2016 regular season. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth round (110th overall) selection of the San Diego Chargers in 2012, and spent the first four years of his career with San Diego before joining the Steelers in 2016.

The Steelers also announced the signing of running back Terrell Watson.

Watson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015. He spent his rookie season on the Bengals’ practice squad, and portions of the 2016 season on the practice squad of the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles before being promoted to the Eagles’ 53-man roster in Week 17.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch