Steelers Release TE Ladarius Green, Sign Terrell Watson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have released tight end Ladarius Green with the designation of “failed physical.”
Green caught 18 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown in six games (two starts) with the Steelers during the 2016 regular season. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth round (110th overall) selection of the San Diego Chargers in 2012, and spent the first four years of his career with San Diego before joining the Steelers in 2016.
The Steelers also announced the signing of running back Terrell Watson.
Watson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2015. He spent his rookie season on the Bengals’ practice squad, and portions of the 2016 season on the practice squad of the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles before being promoted to the Eagles’ 53-man roster in Week 17.
