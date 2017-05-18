EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 3 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Police: Male, 17, Shot & Killed In Swissvale Park

May 18, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: Brenda Waters, Collingwood Park, Swissvale

SWISSVALE (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a teenager was found dead in a Swissvale park Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were initially called to Collingwood Park around 7:10 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive male.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene and their identity has not been released.

No other information has been made available at this time.

