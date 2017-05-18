EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 3 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Police Find Toddler Locked In Cage, Newborn Alone In Pa. House

May 18, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: North Manheim Township

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Police in Pennsylvania say a 22-month-old boy has been found locked inside a makeshift wooden cage while his day-old sister and 1-year-old brother were found alone in the same house.

Troopers acting on a tip arrived at the North Manheim Township home of 37-year-old Cecil Kutz on Wednesday afternoon.

Police found a 1-year-old boy in a playpen, a 1-day-old girl in a baby seat and the toddler inside a makeshift cage made of plywood and wooden lattice, locked from the outside.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Police arrested Kutz on child endangerment charges when he returned home. He remained jailed Thursday and didn’t yet have an attorney.

Police say the children’s mother is hospitalized with complications from the youngest child’s birth.

The children were placed in county custody.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch