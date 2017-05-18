WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
President Donald Trump Says Special Counsel ‘Hurts Our Country’

May 18, 2017 3:42 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) –  President Donald Trump says the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election “hurts our country terribly.”

He says the move “shows we’re a divided, mixed-up, not unified country” and is “a very, very negative thing.”

The Justice Department announced Wednesday that former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been given sweeping power to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, including potential links between Moscow and Trump campaign associates.

The president spoke at a lunch with news anchors at the White House.

Several attendees posted excerpts online.

