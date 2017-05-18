President Donald Trump Says Special Counsel ‘Hurts Our Country’

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election “hurts our country terribly.”
He says the move “shows we’re a divided, mixed-up, not unified country” and is “a very, very negative thing.”
At luncheon with TV anchors, Pres Trump again decried appointment of Special Counsel: “I believe it hurts our country terribly.” pic.twitter.com/eEfLWiNpk6
The Justice Department announced Wednesday that former FBI Director Robert Mueller has been given sweeping power to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, including potential links between Moscow and Trump campaign associates.
The president spoke at a lunch with news anchors at the White House.
Several attendees posted excerpts online.
