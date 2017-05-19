EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 3 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

PennDOT Crew, Firefighters Rescue 10 Ducklings From Storm Drain

May 19, 2017 12:55 PM By Brenda Waters
Filed Under: Brenda Waters, Route 8, Shaler

SHALER (KDKA) – A PennDOT crew helped to rescue 10 ducklings from a storm drain in Shaler.

Jackie Mudd was driving to Eat’n Park on Route 8 in Shaler, when she saw the mother and her 10 ducklings crossing the road.

As they neared the sidewalk, the ducklings fell through a grate and into a storm drain.

route 8 ducks PennDOT Crew, Firefighters Rescue 10 Ducklings From Storm Drain

(Photo Credit: Brenda Waters/KDKA)

Mudd called 911 and a PennDOT crew responded around 9:45 a.m. The crew shut down a lane of Route 8 and got to work. With assistance from the Shaler Fire Department, they were able to rescue all 10 ducklings by 12:15 p.m.

The ducklings were unharmed and released in the woods nearby.

