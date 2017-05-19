PennDOT Crew, Firefighters Rescue 10 Ducklings From Storm Drain

SHALER (KDKA) – A PennDOT crew helped to rescue 10 ducklings from a storm drain in Shaler.
Jackie Mudd was driving to Eat’n Park on Route 8 in Shaler, when she saw the mother and her 10 ducklings crossing the road.
As they neared the sidewalk, the ducklings fell through a grate and into a storm drain.
Mudd called 911 and a PennDOT crew responded around 9:45 a.m. The crew shut down a lane of Route 8 and got to work. With assistance from the Shaler Fire Department, they were able to rescue all 10 ducklings by 12:15 p.m.
The ducklings were unharmed and released in the woods nearby.
