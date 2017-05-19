1 Woman Killed In Bethel Park Crash

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – A crash in Bethel Park has left one woman dead.
According to officials at the scene, the crash happened on Broughton Road around 5:30 a.m.
It appears that the female driver crossed the center line and went off the road and struck a tree. Her name has not been released at this time.
The woman was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Meanwhile, Broughton Road is closed between Baptist and Willis roads.
