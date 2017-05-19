EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 3 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

1 Woman Killed In Bethel Park Crash

May 19, 2017 6:55 AM By Christine D'Antonio
Filed Under: Bethel Park, Broughton Road, Christine D'Antonio

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) – A crash in Bethel Park has left one woman dead.

According to officials at the scene, the crash happened on Broughton Road around 5:30 a.m.

It appears that the female driver crossed the center line and went off the road and struck a tree. Her name has not been released at this time.

The woman was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Meanwhile, Broughton Road is closed between Baptist and Willis roads.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Christine D'Antonio
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch