6-Year-Old Found Shot Dead In Stolen Car, 3 Arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (AP/KDKA) – Three Mississippi men have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 6-year-old boy found shot in his mother’s stolen car.

Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest said authorities will charge Byron McBride, D’Allen Washington and Dwan Wakefield with capital murder in the death of Kingston Frazier.

CBS News reports Frazier had gone missing after 1 a.m. Thursday when a man was seen on video taking the car from the parking lot of a supermarket in Jackson, according to authorities.

About nine hours later, following a child-abduction alert and widespread publicity, a man reported the missing Toyota Camry was beside a dead-end road in the northern suburb of Gluckstadt.

Authorities publicly disclosed the boy’s death Thursday morning while surrounded by grieving family members.

“A 6-year-old is gone,” said Kingston’s cousin, Kolby Irby. “His mother has to deal with this. That’s her baby.

Kingston Frazier had reportedly been looking forward to Thursday, it was supposed to be the day of his promotion ceremony at North Jackson Elementary.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Guest says the three men will make their first appearance in court Monday. A lawyer for one of the men didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Guest says the other two do not yet have lawyers.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)