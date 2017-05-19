Dog Survives SUV Plunge Into Ohio River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — His new name is Lucky for obvious reasons.

Lucky is one of two pets that survived after their owner drove down railroad tracks on the North Side and onto a railroad bridge where her car plunged 70 feet into the Ohio River.

The driver was killed and her body was recovered from the wrecked SUV on the bottom of the river. A cat was also rescued after it was found swimming, but Lucky swam from the vehicle all the way to Brunot Island.

“About 100 yards, a combination of the current, and a perpendicular path, he swam about 100 yards to shore,” Kevin Panzino said.

Panzino, manager at the NRG power plant on Brunot Island, heard about the accident and he also heard the a dog was seen swimming away. He found Lucky about four hours later near the shore after he heard barking.

“I went back down off the trestle, starting walking down the bank, and sure enough I could hear barking,” Panzino said.

Friday, Panzino brought lucky to the Humane Animal Rescue Office where he was given a checkup. Dr. Donna Hughes said the lovable canine is in good health although he could loose his eye due to a previous injury. She’s not surprised by Lucky’s will to survive.

“They live in the moment, and in the moment he wanted to make it,” she said.