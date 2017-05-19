Fire Damages Several Homes In Donora

DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire early Friday morning damaged several homes in Donora, Washington County.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the 900 block of Thompson Avenue around 1 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive were met by raging flames and thick smoke which was pouring from the upper floor of a multi-residential building.
Two apartments in the building sustained significant damage. A house next door was also damaged.
At least one person was taken to a hospital. It’s believed that the woman was being treated for smoke inhalation.