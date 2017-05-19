EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 3 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Fire Damages Several Homes In Donora

May 19, 2017 3:45 AM
Filed Under: Donora, Fire, Washington County

DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) — A fire early Friday morning damaged several homes in Donora, Washington County.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the 900 block of Thompson Avenue around 1 a.m. The first firefighters to arrive were met by raging flames and thick smoke which was pouring from the upper floor of a multi-residential building.

Two apartments in the building sustained significant damage. A house next door was also damaged.

At least one person was taken to a hospital. It’s believed that the woman was being treated for smoke inhalation.

