Pa. Fisherman Falls From Heart Event, Breaks Neck And Drowns

PATTON, Pa. (AP) – A coroner says a 72-year-old fisherman drowned in a central Pennsylvania lake after first suffering a heart problem that caused him to fall and break his neck.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees ruled Thursday that 72-year-old William Stone drowned.
The Ashville man was standing on the shore of Glendale Lake in Prince Gallitzin State Park when he was stricken Wednesday afternoon.
Two boaters found his body floating face-down just before 3 p.m. and called authorities.
Lees says the fall was accidental and caused by some kind of cardiac event.
