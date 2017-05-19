Cell Phone Service Added To Fort Pitt Tunnel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Are you used to hanging up your cellphone before heading into the Fort Pitt Tunnel?
New cell phone antennas are now up and working inside the tunnel.
But, not every cell phone user will have coverage just yet.
“The initial agreement was with AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile,” said PennDOT’s Dan Cessna. “We’re working with Sprint to get them on board soon. We can’t give an estimate date and time yet, but we’re working on that.”
PennDOT also added cellphone service inside the Squirrel Hill Tunnels and the Liberty Tunnels a few months ago.
