Furry Tails: Starlight & Trevor Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Starlight

Animal Friends

Starlight, star bright… this girl is one special cat, and she’s wishing upon a star that she’ll soon find a loving forever home!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Starlight is a fancy 1-year-old girl. Her eye-catching white coat matches her diva personality. She’s an independent gal who loves to play, but only on her time. The same goes for her relaxation schedule. She’s not a fan of dogs, but is willing to spend some of her very valuable time palling around with her fellow feline friends. Starlight doesn’t mind kids, but children 5 and older would be the best fit. If Starlight sounds like the perfect star for you, stop by to meet her. She’d love to fit you into her busy schedule!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Trevor

Orphans of the Storm

Trevor is a wonderful pup in need of a patient forever family! He’s been waiting a while to find a quiet home where he can relax, and, of course, get lots of treats!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, I’m Trevor! I’m a 7-year-old Chihuahua. I need to be adopted into a quiet, understanding family who will give me time and love. I can be aloof until I know and trust you. I need to be adopted into an adult home only. For more info or to meet me, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning. Hope to see you soon!

To find out more about how to adopt Trevor, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

