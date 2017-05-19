EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 3 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Furry Tails: Starlight & Trevor Are Waiting For Forever Homes

May 19, 2017 8:59 PM
Filed Under: Adoptable Pets, Adoption, Animal Friends, Furry Tails, Orphans of the Storm, Pet Adoption, Pets

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________

Starlight

Animal Friends

Starlight, star bright… this girl is one special cat, and she’s wishing upon a star that she’ll soon find a loving forever home!

starlight af Furry Tails: Starlight & Trevor Are Waiting For Forever Homes

(Photos Courtesy: Animal Friends)

Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Starlight is a fancy 1-year-old girl. Her eye-catching white coat matches her diva personality. She’s an independent gal who loves to play, but only on her time. The same goes for her relaxation schedule. She’s not a fan of dogs, but is willing to spend some of her very valuable time palling around with her fellow feline friends. Starlight doesn’t mind kids, but children 5 and older would be the best fit. If Starlight sounds like the perfect star for you, stop by to meet her. She’d love to fit you into her busy schedule!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________

Trevor

Orphans of the Storm

Trevor is a wonderful pup in need of a patient forever family! He’s been waiting a while to find a quiet home where he can relax, and, of course, get lots of treats!

trevor oots Furry Tails: Starlight & Trevor Are Waiting For Forever Homes

(Photos Courtesy: Orphans of the Storm)

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Hi, I’m Trevor! I’m a 7-year-old Chihuahua. I need to be adopted into a quiet, understanding family who will give me time and love. I can be aloof until I know and trust you. I need to be adopted into an adult home only. For more info or to meet me, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning. Hope to see you soon!


Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24

