With Sales Slower Than Last Year, It’s A Great Time To Buy A Car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a record year for auto sales — 17.point.6 million vehicles — the market is cooling, says Ford Motor Company’s senior sales and marketing executive.

“It has plateaued, but I remember back in 2010 it was about 11 million unit run rate. Anything over 17 million units, I’ll take,” Mark LaNeve told KDKA money editor Jon Delano Thursday evening.

LaNeve, a native of Beaver Falls, was here from Detroit to help auto dealer Rob Cochran cut the ribbon on a remodeled Ford dealership in Natrona Heights.

Cochran echoes LaNeve on the state of auto sales.

“Right now the industry, and locally, we’ve reached a little bit of a plateau, so there’s a bit more pressure on the new car side than we’ve felt for some time,” says Cochran.

But that pressure is good news for local consumers.

“The incentives for all the major manufacturers have increased, so for people looking for a car that makes it a good time.”

“It’s more of a buyer’s market now than it has been for the last four or five years.”

If you’re buying a car, bargain hard for the best price, cash backs, and zero percent financing.

And then get every incentive plus, including free oil changes and coupons for repairs and service.

LaNeve, who sat down for a taping of the Sunday Business Page, insists Ford is in sync with “Buy American.”

Delano: “Is Ford committed to making cars in America and not in Mexico or some other place?”

LaNeve: “Boy, I’m glad you asked that, Jon, because we’re fully committed. We build more of what we sell here. 80 percent of the vehicles we sell in the United States we build in the United States. That is the highest of any of the manufacturers that sell vehicles here in America.”

Another incentive, he says, to add to the others over Memorial Day.

“It’s when the manufacturers put their best deals forward,” adds Cochran. “So for those who are shopping, it is a good time these next ten days.”