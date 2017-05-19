Report: Family Heartbroken After Child Dies Suddenly In Washington Co.

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington County family is heartbroken and struggling to raise funds for a funeral after a 13-year-old boy died tragically on Tuesday morning.

Chase Sales, who attended Ringgold Middle School, was getting ready for school this week when he suddenly collapsed in the kitchen of his home.

According to a Fund The Funeral page set up for Sales, he became very frightened and asked his mother: “please keep me up, mom” and “don’t let me go to sleep.”

Emergency repsonders did everything they could to save Sales, reviving him four times between his home and the hospital.

Sadly, the boy was pronounced dead after the fifth attempt to revive him. The cause of his death was reportedly a pulmonary embolism.

“His family was everything to him and he shared enough love to last a life time,” according to a statement on his Fund The Funeral page. “He was a wonderful child and he had an extremely bright future ahead of him.”

A statement from Ringgold Middle School expresses sadness at the “untimely passing of a seventh grade RMS student.”

“We extend our condolences to the family. Our thoughts, prayers and support are with them,” the statement went on to say.

Support staff was reportedly made available to students on Wednesday.