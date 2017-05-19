EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 3 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Shaler Police Searching For Stabbing Suspect Considered Armed And Dangerous

May 19, 2017 12:34 PM
Filed Under: David Interthal, Shaler Township

SHALER (KDKA) — Shaler Township police officers are searching for an assault suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for David Interthal, 33. He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and harassment.

The charges stem from an incident reported to police at 4 a.m. this morning.

Interthal allegedly stabbed on person and physically injured another, in addition to threatening a juvenile with a knife.

He was last seen fleeing Badali Street in a charcoal colored 2011 Jeep PA registration JXR4267.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Interthal, please contact 911.

