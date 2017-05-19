Shaler Police Searching For Stabbing Suspect Considered Armed And Dangerous

SHALER (KDKA) — Shaler Township police officers are searching for an assault suspect considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for David Interthal, 33. He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and harassment.
The charges stem from an incident reported to police at 4 a.m. this morning.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Interthal allegedly stabbed on person and physically injured another, in addition to threatening a juvenile with a knife.
He was last seen fleeing Badali Street in a charcoal colored 2011 Jeep PA registration JXR4267.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Interthal, please contact 911.