Bomb Squad Responds After Suspicious Device Found In Ambridge

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Bomb Squad has been called to Ambridge, where a suspicious device has been found.
Beaver County emergency dispatchers say it is happening in the 200 block of 13th Street.
Motorists in the area are being detoured away from the scene.
Police officials tell KDKA’s Amy Wadas that a smoking device was thrown from a vehicle. When the device hit the street, the vehicle sped away.
Several dozen homes are being evacuated.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.