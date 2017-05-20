AT&T Workers On Strike Over Contract Impasse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — AT&T workers in Pittsburgh are going on strike as part of a three-day nationwide strike.
Almost 40,000 workers who are members of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) are going on strike across the country to protest what they say is AT&T’s failure to present serious proposals that invest in good jobs with a future.
About 250 workers in the Pittsburgh area are going on strike for the weekend.
The workers say AT&T is outsourcing certain jobs overseas, and employees will have to pay more for health care.
“We put in a lot of hours. We put in hard work, and we’ve seen our workload increase as the years have gone by, and we’re not being compensated for it,” James Stiffey with the CWA said, “so we just want a fair contract for what we’re doing.”
