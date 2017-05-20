EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Hello Kitty Fans Flock To 1-Day Only Food Truck

May 20, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: Food Truck, Hello Kitty, Ross Park Mall

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Hello Kitty fans flocked to Ross Park Mall on Saturday morning to stop by a special one-day-only food truck.

The Hello Kitty Cafe food trucks have been touring the country since 2015, stopping in cities for just one day to sell treats and merchandise.

Lines stretched from the Cheesecake Factory down to Macy’s as one of these special trucks made its first appearance in the Pittsburgh area.

hello kitty cafe line Hello Kitty Fans Flock To 1 Day Only Food Truck

(Photo Credit: Markowitz Communications)

The truck opened at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to stay open until 8 p.m., while supplies lasts.

Fans could buy cookies, mini-cakes and macarons to snack on, and they could purchase coffee mugs, shirts and tote bags to take home as souvenirs.

hello kitty cafe girls Hello Kitty Fans Flock To 1 Day Only Food Truck

(Photo Credit: Markowitz Communications)

The Hello Kitty Cafe food truck made its first appearance in the United States at a Hello Kitty convention in 2014, and the food trucks began popping up in cities across the country in 2015.

hello kitty cafe truck Hello Kitty Fans Flock To 1 Day Only Food Truck

(Photo Credit: Markowitz Communications)

After the truck leaves Pittsburgh, it will head to Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis and St. Louis.

