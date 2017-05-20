Hello Kitty Fans Flock To 1-Day Only Food Truck

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Hello Kitty fans flocked to Ross Park Mall on Saturday morning to stop by a special one-day-only food truck.
The Hello Kitty Cafe food trucks have been touring the country since 2015, stopping in cities for just one day to sell treats and merchandise.
Lines stretched from the Cheesecake Factory down to Macy’s as one of these special trucks made its first appearance in the Pittsburgh area.
The truck opened at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to stay open until 8 p.m., while supplies lasts.
Fans could buy cookies, mini-cakes and macarons to snack on, and they could purchase coffee mugs, shirts and tote bags to take home as souvenirs.
The Hello Kitty Cafe food truck made its first appearance in the United States at a Hello Kitty convention in 2014, and the food trucks began popping up in cities across the country in 2015.
After the truck leaves Pittsburgh, it will head to Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis and St. Louis.
