Nathan’s, Curtis Hot Dogs Recalled For Metal In Packages

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready-to-eat hot dogs from John Morrell and Co. are being recalled due to the possibility of metal in the packaging.
The recall affects 210,606 lbs. of products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
The following products are being recalled:
- 14 oz. packages of Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017
- 16 oz. packages of Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks with a Use By date of June 15, 2017
According to the FSIS, there have been three complaints of metal objects in the packages. They say the products should be thrown away or returned.
More information can be found here: FSIS.USDA.gov
