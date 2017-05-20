EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Nathan’s, Curtis Hot Dogs Recalled For Metal In Packages

May 20, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: Recall, Recalls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ready-to-eat hot dogs from John Morrell and Co. are being recalled due to the possibility of metal in the packaging.

The recall affects 210,606 lbs. of products, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

hot dog recall Nathans, Curtis Hot Dogs Recalled For Metal In Packages

(Photo Credit: FSIS)

The following products are being recalled:

  • 14 oz. packages of Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017
  • 16 oz. packages of Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks with a Use By date of June 15, 2017

According to the FSIS, there have been three complaints of metal objects in the packages. They say the products should be thrown away or returned.

More information can be found here: FSIS.USDA.gov

