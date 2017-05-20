Man Arrested In Death Of Pregnant Quadriplegic Girlfriend

PHOENIX, Arizona (KDKA) — Prosecutors say a pregnant quadriplegic woman’s boyfriend and caregiver “did absolutely nothing” to save her life before she died in 2014.

CBS News reports Andres Bohn Reyes, 28, was arrested Wednesday in Arizona on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and one of vulnerable adult abuse.

A statement of probable cause said Reyes lived with 22-year-old Bridget Charlebois as her boyfriend and was her employed caregiver.

Charlebois was considered a vulnerable adult because she was a quadriplegic and as such, was “confined to a wheel chair [sic] and [was] unable to care for or defend herself,” according to court paperwork, CBS affiliate KPHO reports.

While Charlebois’ cause of death was not given, investigators reportedly determined she died because Reyes failed to provide assistance or get help.

“Despite all of this she languished and died while he was present and did absolutely nothing,” Deputy County Attorney George Kelemen Jr. said, calling Reyes “the lifeline between a completely incapacitated quadriplegic and whatever care and assistance she may require.”

The probable cause statement quoted Reyes as saying he was not sure what to do when Charlebois fell ill or refused treatment.

Three instances of abuse Charlebois suffered, allegedly at the hands of Reyes, were outlined in the document. He allegedly shot Charlebois with a BB gun that fired plastic pellets at least twice in late 2013 “for no apparent therapeutic or reason whatsoever.”

Andres Bohn Reyes responded by saying,” ”A lot of that was untrue, to be honest.”

The judge then cut off Reyes, saying his statements could be used against him later in court.

Kelemen asked the judge to set bond at $500,000 “for the complete callousness for the value of human life.”

Bond was set at $250,000.