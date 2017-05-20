New Catholic Elementary Schools Named In North Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has approved names for three newly formed elementary schools in the North Hills.
According to a press release, effective July 1, 2017, Catholic elementary schools in the North Hills will become a ministry of all 32 parishes in the region, which will provide support for the schools.
- The school communities of Saint Mary of the Assumption in Glenshaw, Saint Bonaventure in Shaler Township and Saint Ursula in Allison Park will be named Blessed Trinity Academy.
- Saint Teresa of Avila school in Perrysville and Saint Sebastian school in Ross will be named Holy Cross Academy.
- Saint Alexis and Saint Alphonsus schools in the Wexford area will be named Blessed Francis Seelos Academy after a priest who served the local community in the 1840s.
The regional education system, announced in February, is intended to “ensure vibrant and sustainable Catholic elementary schools in the North Hills region.”
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter