Watch: Little Girl Has Adorable Meltdown Over Marc-Andre Fleury Not Playing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — While Pittsburgh Penguins fans are more than happy to put their faith in Matt Murray, something about not seeing Marc-Andre Fleury on the ice still stings.

When it was announced Friday that Murray would replace Fleury in the net, it put a frown on some faces, including 5-year-old Isabella.

When mom Tiffany Orr noticed her daughter tear up at the beginning of the Penguins-Senators game, it didn’t take long to figure out why.

Mom: Why are you crying?

Isabella: Because Fleury’s not in here!

Mom: Why is that so upsetting?

Isabella: Because I love Fleury!

As the girl sobs, Tiffany suggests they call the Penguins to ask that Fleury be put in the game, but Isabella quickly shouts this down: “I don’t even know their number!”

After a round of particularly heavy crying, Tiffany and another person try to convince Isabella that Fleury needed a break.

“He needed a break, he played very hard and very good the whole series,” the man says, in a commendable effort that earns nothing but more squealing from the heartbroken child.

Tiffany Orr says Isabella eventually calmed down, appreciated the humor in her meltdown, and hopes that Fleury sees the video.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter