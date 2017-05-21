EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 PreviewExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Woman Arrested In Bomb Scare Says Object Was An Alarm Clock

May 21, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: Bomb Scare, Virginia

SHORT PUMP, Va. (AP) – A Virginia woman accused of having a fake explosive device that set off a bomb scare in a grocery store parking lot says the object was a novelty alarm clock she bought at a garage sale.

Daphne Page was arrested Friday after someone spotted the device in the back seat of her car in Short Pump. Authorities used a robot to remove the object from the vehicle.

daphne page dynamite bomb alarm clock Woman Arrested In Bomb Scare Says Object Was An Alarm Clock

(Photo Credit: Henrico County Jail)

Page was charged with the manufacture, possession or use of explosives. The statute that includes the manufacture and possession of hoax devices.

The 52-year-old told The Richmond-Times Dispatch that the object was a clock designed to look like a bundle of dynamite that she bought for $1. She said she didn’t realize it would scare people, calling it an “obvious fake.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch