EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 4 Recap | Expert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Amity Man Killed In House Fire

May 21, 2017 6:51 AM
Filed Under: Amity, Fatal House Fire, Ten Mile Road

AMITY (KDKA) — One man was killed in a house fire in Amity on Saturday night.

The Washington County coroner’s office has identified the victim as 59-year-old John Allen Stopka.

The fire started just before 9 p.m. at Stopka’s home on Ten Mile Road.

Firefighters from seven different volunteer fire departments were called to the scene to assist.

The coroner’s office says Stopka was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:10 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

State police are investigating.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch