Amity Man Killed In House Fire

AMITY (KDKA) — One man was killed in a house fire in Amity on Saturday night.
The Washington County coroner’s office has identified the victim as 59-year-old John Allen Stopka.
The fire started just before 9 p.m. at Stopka’s home on Ten Mile Road.
Firefighters from seven different volunteer fire departments were called to the scene to assist.
The coroner’s office says Stopka was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:10 p.m.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
State police are investigating.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter