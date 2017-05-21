EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 PreviewExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Man Posing As Uber Driver Charged With Sexual Assaults

May 21, 2017 2:07 PM
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while posing as an Uber driver has been indicted on multiple charges.

Prosecutors allege 36-year-old Francis Scott, of Woonsocket, sexually assaulted four female victims between November 2015 and February 2017.

(Photo Credit: Twitter/Providence Police)

Providence police say the most recent assault occurred Feb. 14 after the teenage victim was dropped off at a school she attends.

Police say the victim encountered Scott outside a convenience store. He allegedly identified himself as an Uber driver and offered a free ride. Authorities say Scott didn’t own the car.

A grand jury on Friday indicted Scott on charges of kidnapping, second-degree sexual assault and other offenses.

It’s unclear whether Scott has been assigned a public defender. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

