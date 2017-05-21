Search Resumes For Missing Kayaker In Ohio River

LEETSDALE (KDKA) — The search for a missing kayaker resumed Sunday morning in the Ohio River.
Crews began searching around 8 a.m. for a kayaker who went missing after an accident Saturday.
The missing person reportedly went over the edge of the Dashields Lock and Dam with 25-year-old Brittany Evans, of West View.
Crews pulled Evans’ body from the river around 7 p.m. Saturday.
WATCH KYM GABLE’S SATURDAY NIGHT REPORT:
The search for the second kayaker was called off for the night around 9:15 p.m.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter