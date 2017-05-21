Search Resumes For Missing Kayaker In Ohio River

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 PreviewExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

May 21, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Leetsdale, Missing Person, Ohio River

LEETSDALE (KDKA) — The search for a missing kayaker resumed Sunday morning in the Ohio River.

Crews began searching around 8 a.m. for a kayaker who went missing after an accident Saturday.

The missing person reportedly went over the edge of the Dashields Lock and Dam with 25-year-old Brittany Evans, of West View.

Crews pulled Evans’ body from the river around 7 p.m. Saturday.

The search for the second kayaker was called off for the night around 9:15 p.m.

