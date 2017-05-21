EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 PreviewExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Man Left Trying To Explain How Car Ended Up In Swimming Pool

May 21, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Car Into Pool, North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina man is trying to explain how his car ended up in a swimming pool.

Local news outlets report someone noticed the empty car submerged in the swimming pool at a Winston-Salem apartment complex. Police think it plunged in early Friday morning.

Owner James Bradley Poe told police the car rolled into the pool after he got out, thinking it was in park.

Poe says he tried to stop the car. He says he left it in the pool because he had to go home to care for his son.

car in pool north carolina Man Left Trying To Explain How Car Ended Up In Swimming Pool

(Photo Credit: Twitter/Winston-Salem FD)

Police say Poe has given conflicting accounts about what happened. He’s been cited for leaving the scene and for not having car insurance.

Poe is due in court next month. It wasn’t known if he had an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

