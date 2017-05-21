EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 Follow The ActionExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Watch: Sea Lion Snatches Girl By Her Dress, Drags Her Into Water

May 21, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: British Columbia

RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) – A college student has startling video of a sea lion snatching a girl off a dock and yanking her into the water on Canada’s West Coast.

It happened Saturday in Richmond, a Vancouver suburb. University student Michael Fujiwara tells CBC News that some people started feeding the animal breadcrumbs.

In Fujiwara’s video , the sea lion pops up toward the girl as bystanders laugh. Then she sits by the pier’s edge. In an instant, the massive mammal shoots up, grabs her dress and pulls her into the water as people scream.

The sea lion disappears as a man plunges into the water and helps the girl out. She doesn’t appear injured and walks away with adults.

Marine mammal expert Andrew Trites says the sea lion presumably thought the dress was food.

