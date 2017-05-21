EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 PreviewExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Police Searching For Stolen Vehicle In Fayette County

May 21, 2017 7:36 AM
Filed Under: Fayette County, South Union Township, Stolen Vehicle

FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen from a home in Fayette County sometime Saturday.

The car was stolen from a home in the 1000-block of Walnut Avenue in South Union Township between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

According to state police, someone threw a brick through the home’s garage window to gain entry to the house and then stole the homeowner’s car.

The car is described as a silver 2013 BMW X5 SUV. The car’s license plate reads HYG-5723.

The SUV also has the following stickers on the back window: a grandparent sticker, a University of Vermont sticker, a Penn State puppy foot, and an “L” sticker for Lehigh University.

If anyone sees this vehicle or has any information about this investigation, contact Pennsylvania State Police at (724) 439-7111.

