Police Searching For Stolen Vehicle In Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are searching for a vehicle that was stolen from a home in Fayette County sometime Saturday.
The car was stolen from a home in the 1000-block of Walnut Avenue in South Union Township between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
According to state police, someone threw a brick through the home’s garage window to gain entry to the house and then stole the homeowner’s car.
The car is described as a silver 2013 BMW X5 SUV. The car’s license plate reads HYG-5723.
The SUV also has the following stickers on the back window: a grandparent sticker, a University of Vermont sticker, a Penn State puppy foot, and an “L” sticker for Lehigh University.
If anyone sees this vehicle or has any information about this investigation, contact Pennsylvania State Police at (724) 439-7111.
