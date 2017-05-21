President Trump Asks Mideast To Extinguish Extremism

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) – President Donald Trump is imploring Middle Eastern countries to extinguish what he calls “Islamic extremism” emanating from the region.
Speaking Sunday to Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia, Trump described the conflict as a “battle between good and evil” rather than a clash between the West and Islam.
Trump all but promised he would not publicly admonish Mideast rulers for human rights violations and oppressive reigns. That’s a pointed departure from the approach taken by his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.
Instead, Trump said he’s offering a partnership based on shared interests and values in pursuit of “a better future for us all.”
The president’s address is the centerpiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, his first overseas trip since his January swearing-in.
