Cosby ‘Holding Up Fine’ As Jury Selection Gets Underway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Bill Cosby‘s lawyers say he is “looking forward” to getting jury selection started in Pittsburgh and is “holding up fine” as the trial nears.

Defense lawyer Brian McMonagle says he hopes the process will go fairly quickly. Lawyers hope to have a jury in place this week.

Cosby emerged from an SUV at the Allegheny County Courthouse just before 8 a.m. Monday. Wearing sunglasses and a tan sport coat, he held the arm of an assistant with one hand and held a cane in the other.

He didn’t respond to reporters shouting questions at him. His assistant says he has no comment.

Court officials say the judge has taken the bench in Pittsburgh as lawyers prepare to question the first batch of 125 potential jurors. They will be seeking a dozen jurors and six alternates for the trial set to start June 5 in suburban Philadelphia, about 300 miles (482 kilometers) away.

The case has attracted worldwide publicity that the judge hopes to shield from jurors.

The 79-year-old actor-comedian is accused of drugging and molesting a college basketball team manager in 2004. Cosby says the contact was consensual.

KYW NewsRadio in Philadelphia’s Jim Melwert says the jury selection is happening in Allegheny County because the defense requested an out of town jury.

Melwert says the lawyers have their work cut out for them:

“[There is a] balance of weeding out the people who will say whatever they have to say to get on the jury because of who it is and how high profile it is, but balancing that with finding people that are actually willing to give up two weeks of their lives and then, the other part of that is trying to find people who can actually be impartial, who don’t want to help ‘America’s Dad’ to get out of criminal charges, or aren’t swayed by the 50 or 60 other women who have come forward with allegations because remember this is only one woman. This only has to do with one incident back in 2004,” Melwert said.

Those selected will have their cell phone and other communications closely monitored during the trial.

