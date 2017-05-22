Fleury Sends Message To His Youngest Fan: “I Don’t Want To Make Everyone Sad, Just Keep Cheering”

APOLLO (KDKA) — Five-year-old Bella Ament was inconsolable when her favorite player, Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, was replaced by Matt Murray, starting in Game 4 last Friday night in Ottawa.

After her mom posted a video of Bella’s meltdown online, Fleury now has a message for his young fan.

Bella is from Apollo, Armstrong County.

She was watching the game Friday with her mom and stepdad when: “Out of nowhere, she just started crying,” said her mom, Tiffany Orr. “As soon as I asked her why, I was like hold on, I’ve got to get this on video!”

So she recorded her daughter’s dismay, asking her in the video: “Tell me why you’re crying?”

Through all the tears, the answer from Bella was: “‘Cause Fleury’s not in there.”

“She’s a 5-year-old. They have meltdowns almost on a normal basis, but I knew this was going to be something special,” said Bella’s stepdad, Billy Orr.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

When asked about the video of Bella, Fleury responded: “I thought that was sweet, but you know, I don’t want to make everyone sad, though. The Penguins are still going. Just got to keep cheering.”

When pressed about what he would tell Bella, he said: “Keep cheering for the Penguins. We’re in good shape.”

Bella says she’ll do that.

When asked why she loves Fleury so much, she agreed that he’s a good player, but she also said it’s because her grandma has his jersey.