Former “HBK” Linemates Reunite For Roadside Rescue

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Phil Kessel and Nick Bonino are no longer regular linemates for the Pittsburgh Penguins. But like all good teammates, they still look out for one another, even when they’re away from the ice.

Two-thirds of the “HBK Line” reunited on the side of a local road just hours before Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final Sunday. Bonino needed a roadside rescue after his truck broke down.

“It was weird,” Bonino told reporters after the game. “All of a sudden the gas didn’t work and the power steering went out in the middle of the highway. I was able to get it to the side.”

Fortunately, Bonino could count on his teammate to get him to PPG Paints Arena.

“Great teammate Phil Kessel came and picked me up. I owe a lot to Phil tonight for being here, a great guy.”

Bonino had a pair of assists in the Penguins’ 7-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators Sunday. Kessel scored a power play goal and added an assist of his own.

The win puts the Penguins just one win away from a return trip to the Stanley Cup Final. Game 6 is Wednesday night in Ottawa.

The truck was taken to a local Ford dealership.