Analyst Jay Caufield: ‘Pens Are Proving Their Point That They Are The Best In The Game’

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)-The Pittsburgh Penguins are just a win away from their second straight Stanley Cup Final as they erupted for seven goals in a 7-0 win over Ottawa in Game 5.

Jay Caufield joined “The Cook and Poni Show” on Monday to breakdown the reason for the Pens’ sudden surge.

“Soon as they had that bad outing in Ottawa they make a goalie switch and you knew the Pens were going to be better and they are better, “ Caufield said. “They are proving their point that they are the best team, really in the game if you ask me.”

Caufield said it was more about a better effort and changes in lines than a goalie switch, it just happens that Matt Murray has benefited by the better play all around.

The Pens, after a very slow start, have really started to take advantage of their power play opportunities in this series. They were 3-for-3 yesterday and Sidney Crosby has now scored on a power play goal in three straight games.

Caufield says the Pens have just worn the Senators down in this series and it showed yesterday.

“It was just a matter of time before they were going to break through,” Caufield said. “You are going to go through spells where it’s not going well, but then they are just going to explode like they did last night.”

The Pens are just one game away from a second straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final. First, they have to find a way to get one more win and will have to match a desperate Sens team in front of a crazy Ottawa crowd tomorrow night or face a Game 7 at home Thursday night.

Caufield says he thinks the Pens are the better team and will win this series, but the Sens will not go quietly.

“They (Senators) have the ability to turn it on…They just haven’t,” Caufield said. “Now, their behind the 8-ball if you will and making mental mistakes and simple mistakes they haven’t made all year.”

Listen to the full interview here including Caufield’s thoughts on the Tommy Wingels hit on Scott Wilson that once again was swept under the rug by the NHL:

Like The Fan On Facebook

Follow The Fan On Twitter