Watch: National Aviary Penguins Walk All Over ‘Senators’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The “March of the Penguins” took on a somewhat different tone at the National Aviary Monday afternoon.

“Our African penguins are ready to do their part in helping our hometown hockey team stomp out the Ottawa Senators,” marketing director Robin Weber announced to a gathering crowd. “Let’s go Pens!”

The tuxedo clad Samurai, feet dipped in black and gold, practiced the popular “penguin stomp” at the mercy of an Ottawa logo painted on a square of cardboard.

“Fake news” aside, African penguins are a critically endangered species. Facilities like the National Aviary are helping to keep them from extinction.

The Aviary just completed a month-long naming contest for the newest penguin. The winning choice is Sphen, short for the scientific name for penguins: “spehniscus demersus.”

Meanwhile, the penguins keep up a relentless attack on the Ottawa logo. Once it is covered with webfooted smudges of yellow and black, the flightless birds make their way to the “locker room” for a well deserved “shower.”