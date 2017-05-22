EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Watch: National Aviary Penguins Walk All Over ‘Senators’

May 22, 2017 7:19 PM By Dave Crawley
Filed Under: Dave Crawley, National Aviary, Penguins, Robin Weber, Senators

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The “March of the Penguins” took on a somewhat different tone at the National Aviary Monday afternoon.

“Our African penguins are ready to do their part in helping our hometown hockey team stomp out the Ottawa Senators,” marketing director Robin Weber announced to a gathering crowd. “Let’s go Pens!”

The tuxedo clad Samurai, feet dipped in black and gold, practiced the popular “penguin stomp” at the mercy of an Ottawa logo painted on a square of cardboard.

“Fake news” aside, African penguins are a critically endangered species. Facilities like the National Aviary are helping to keep them from extinction.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The Aviary just completed a month-long naming contest for the newest penguin. The winning choice is Sphen, short for the scientific name for penguins: “spehniscus demersus.”

Meanwhile, the penguins keep up a relentless attack on the Ottawa logo. Once it is covered with webfooted smudges of yellow and black, the flightless birds make their way to the “locker room” for a well deserved “shower.”

More from Dave Crawley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch