Search For Missing Ohio River Kayaker Enters 3rd Day

May 22, 2017 12:10 PM
LEETSDALE (KDKA) – Officials resumed a search for a missing kayaker in the Ohio River Monday morning.

Crews have been looking for Helene Brandy, 25, after an accident on Saturday.

A drone was sent up in the air Monday morning to get a better look at the yellow life jacket that’s been floating in the Ohio River on the Leetsdale side.

Brandy’s family hired Steel City Drones. However, the drone had a hard time seeing the life jacket from where it’s sitting in the water.

helene brandy Search For Missing Ohio River Kayaker Enters 3rd Day

Helene Brandy (Photo Courtesy of Brandy Family)

Allegheny County Police were also flying their drone near the dam this morning. They say they spotted the yellow life vest yesterday and there’s no body in it.

“We’re still holding out hope, but this is tough on everybody,” Brandy’s uncle, Ken, said.

Ken Brandy is just one of many family members hanging out by the water’s edge.

“We just had a family get together over my house on Friday night, all the family was there,” Ken Brandy said.

Family members say Helene just got a job in human resources at Dick’s Sporting Goods corporate office, has a new boyfriend and was a Pitt cheerleader.

She and her boyfriend recently bought the kayaks that she and her friend, 25-year-old Brittany Evans of West View, used the day the accident happened.

They reportedly went over the edge of Dashields Lock and Dam.

Evans’ body was recovered Saturday night.

“When you’re going down river and the current is taking you, you can’t tell, it looks flat,” Ken Brady said. “It’s a dangerous area and they need to address it before more people’s lives at stake.”

