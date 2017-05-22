Confirmed Fatalities At Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester

MANCHESTER, England (KDKA) — Police in Manchester, England are responding to reports of an explosion during Ariana Grande’s performance.
BBC reports witnesses heard an “explosion” and a “huge bang” at the Manchester Arena.
EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE
— ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017
There have been a number of confirmed fatalities.
Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a
— G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017
Police asked people to stay away from the area.
Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow….
— G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017
E! News reports Ariana Grande was not harmed.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter