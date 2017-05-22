EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Confirmed Fatalities At Ariana Grande Concert In Manchester

May 22, 2017 6:45 PM
Filed Under: England, Manchester

MANCHESTER, England (KDKA) — Police in Manchester, England are responding to reports of an explosion during Ariana Grande’s performance.

BBC reports witnesses heard an “explosion” and a “huge bang” at the Manchester Arena.

There have been a number of confirmed fatalities.

Police asked people to stay away from the area.

E! News reports Ariana Grande was not harmed.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch