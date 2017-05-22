Weight Watchers Spring Family Gathering Recipes

If you’re looking for some great meals that would be perfect for a family gathering, check out these two from Weight Watchers!

Garlic Lamb Chops with Mashed White Beans

Weight Watchers “Fresh & Easy” Cookbook

14 SmartPoints per serving

Ingredients:

• 4 ½ garlic cloves, minced

• 2 teaspoons olive oil

• ½ teaspoon herbes de Provence

• ½ teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon black pepper

• 2 (1/4-pound) boneless loin lamp chops, each about ¾ inch thick, trimmed

• 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini (white kidney beans), drained and rinsed

• 2 Tablespoons vegetable broth or water

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

• 1 teaspoon grated orange zest

Directions:

1. Combine 2 garlic cloves, ½ teaspoon oil, herbes de Provence, ¼ teaspoon salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in small bowl. Rub mixture over lamb chops; place on plate, cover and refrigerate 2 hours or overnight.

2. Heat medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add lamb and cook until instant-read thermometer inserted into side of chop registers 145 degrees Fahrenheit, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer chops to plate and keep warm.

3. Meanwhile, heat remaining 1 ½ teaspoons oil in same skillet over medium heat. Add 2 garlic cloves and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add beans and cook, mashing with wooden spoon, until heated through, 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in vegetable broth, lemon juice, remaining ¼ teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/8 teaspoon pepper.

4. Combine remaining ½ garlic clove, parsley, and orange zest in small bowl. Sprinkle lamb chops with the parsley mixture and serve with beans.

Rainbow Carrots and Sugar Snaps with Sherry-Dill Vinaigrette

Weight Watchers Magazine (March/April Issue)

3 SmartPoints per serving

Ingredients:

• ¼ cup slivered almonds

• 2 cup rainbow carrots, cut into ¼-inch diagonal slices

• 1 cup sugar snap peas, strings removed

• ¼ cup roughly chopped shallots

• 2 Tablespoon chopped dill

• 1 Tablespoon olive oil

• 1 Tablespoon sherry or white-wine vinegar

• 1 medium garlic clove, peeled, smashed

• 2 Teaspoon honey

• ½ Teaspoon salt

• ¼ Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Place almonds on baking sheet; bake 5 minutes. Stir almonds and continue baking until just golden, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from baking sheet; let cool.

3. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, bring 1 quart water to a boil over high heat. Add carrots cook 1 minute (cook an additional minute if you like your carrots tender). Add sugar snaps; cook until just bright green, 2 minutes. Drain vegetables; rinse under cold water to stop cooking and shake out all excess water.

4. In a medium bowl, combine blanched vegetables, shallots, dill, oil, vinegar, garlic, honey, salt and pepper; toss to combine and then sprinkle with toasted almonds (remove garlic clove, if desired).

Blueberry-Meyer Lemon Sorbet with Thyme

Weight Watchers Magazine (March/April Issue)

3 SmartPoints per serving

Ingredients:

• ¾ cup water

• ½ cup sugar

• 8 sprigs thyme, plus extra for garnish (optional)

• ¾ cup fresh lemon juice from 5-6 Meyer lemons

3 cups frozen unsweetened blueberries

Lemon zest (optional)

Directions:

1. Combine water, sugar and 8 thyme sprigs into a small saucepan; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium simmer for 5 minutes. Let cool; then chill completely in refrigerator, about 1 hour.

2. Remove thyme sprigs; pour chilled sugar mixture into a blender with lemon juice and frozen blueberries; puree until smooth. Immediately transfer mixture to an ice-cream maker; process according to manufacturer’s instructions. Freeze until ready to eat. Sprinkle with lemon zest (if using) and fresh thyme before serving.