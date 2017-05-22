1 Dead, Several Injured In Westmoreland Co. Multi-Vehicle Crash

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – At least one person has died and several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Washington Township, Westmoreland County Monday morning.
According to emergency dispatchers, the accident happened near the intersection of Route 66 and Poke Run Church Road around 8:52 a.m.
At least six vehicles were involved and several people were taken to the hospital. The identity of the fatal victim has not been released at this time.
No other information has been released at this time.
