EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 Follow The ActionExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

1 Dead, Several Injured In Westmoreland Co. Multi-Vehicle Crash

May 22, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: Route 66, Washington Township, Westmoreland County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – At least one person has died and several people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Washington Township, Westmoreland County Monday morning.

According to emergency dispatchers, the accident happened near the intersection of Route 66 and Poke Run Church Road around 8:52 a.m.

At least six vehicles were involved and several people were taken to the hospital. The identity of the fatal victim has not been released at this time.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch