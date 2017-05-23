Actor Sir Roger Moore Dies At 89

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sir Roger Moore, best known for his role as James Bond, has passed away.
According to a family statement, Moore passed away in Switzerland after a battle with cancer.
“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quanitified in words alone.”
Moore was 89 years of age.
With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg
— Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017
