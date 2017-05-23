EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL: Game 5 RecapExpert Picks | Keys To Beating Sens | Schedule | More

Actor Sir Roger Moore Dies At 89

May 23, 2017 9:36 AM
Filed Under: James Bond, Sir Roger Moore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sir Roger Moore, best known for his role as James Bond, has passed away.

According to a family statement, Moore passed away in Switzerland after a battle with cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quanitified in words alone.”

Moore was 89 years of age.

