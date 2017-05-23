Allegheny Co. Council To Get First Look At Lead Testing For Children Bill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Allegheny County Council will get its first official look at new lead testing legislation today.
The proposal would require that all children in the county be screened.
The ordinance would regulate universal blood lead level testing. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald submitted it in an effort to detect and treat children with lead poisoning.
Under the proposal, children between 9-12 months of age would be tested. Those children would be re-tested at two years of age. There would also be “catch up” testing for children who are ready start school, but have never been tested.
There would be exemptions for medical, religious or moral reasons and there would not be any punishment for families that don’t comply.
If passed, the proposal would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.
